Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $283.29 million and $1,731.40 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00201855 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,352.83 or 1.00039700 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01300351 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,721.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.