Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.27

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.27 and traded as low as $18.20. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 2,195 shares traded.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.13. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services.

