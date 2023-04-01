Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.27

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.27 and traded as low as $18.20. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 2,195 shares traded.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.32.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.13. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.
About Southern Michigan Bancorp
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.