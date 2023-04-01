SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.14. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 4,495 shares.

SouthGobi Resources Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$38.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.80.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

