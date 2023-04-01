S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 125.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,537 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $82,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 655,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,708. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.99. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

