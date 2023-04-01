Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.90.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE SDE opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.42. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$8.92 and a one year high of C$16.04.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

