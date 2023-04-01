Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 272,703 GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 272,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. GSR II Meteora Acquisition makes up about 1.0% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of GSR II Meteora Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,916,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,213,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,925,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,473,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSRM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. 32,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,731. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

