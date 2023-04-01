Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 47,598 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 56.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,015,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,953 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,512,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $11,971,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 27.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 233,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 15.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 737,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Pathfinder Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PFDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,775. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Pathfinder Acquisition Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.