Spartan Fund Management Inc. Grows Holdings in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,337 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in XPAC Acquisition were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,620,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

XPAXU remained flat at $10.20 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

