Spartan Fund Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 1,524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 422,300 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,345,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

EMLD stock remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,789. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

