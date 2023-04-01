Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVSA. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 549,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 53.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 84,177 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 422.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,243,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ KVSA remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,608. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

