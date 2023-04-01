Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.05 Million in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,490,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 667,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 731,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 231,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,031,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPRA remained flat at $10.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

About Mercato Partners Acquisition

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

