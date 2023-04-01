Spartan Fund Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU – Get Rating) by 1,915.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Price Performance

SDACU stock remained flat at $10.20 on Friday. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

