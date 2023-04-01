Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 120,099 Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,099 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 190,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 64,938 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 384,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 232,750 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VII stock remained flat at $10.28 during midday trading on Friday. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

