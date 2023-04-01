SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Rockland Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $67,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,425,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,003,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average is $167.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

