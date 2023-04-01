SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Acquired by Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 1,975.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 503,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,872. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

