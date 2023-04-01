Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

Insider Activity

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,341 shares of company stock worth $126,073. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 253,919 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.