SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,674.93

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,674.93 ($20.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,814 ($22.29). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,809.50 ($22.23), with a volume of 2,562,374 shares traded.

SSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,650 ($20.27) to GBX 1,950 ($23.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,931.13 ($23.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,738.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,674.91. The company has a market cap of £19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,821.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,989.90%.

In related news, insider Martin Pibworth bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,757 ($21.59) per share, with a total value of £843.36 ($1,036.20). 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

