StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:GASS remained flat at $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.18.
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
