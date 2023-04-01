StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GASS remained flat at $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

About StealthGas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 79,251 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.