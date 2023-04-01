StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $76.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

