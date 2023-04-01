StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
