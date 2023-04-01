StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.