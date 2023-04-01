StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyren during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

