StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.
About DAVIDsTEA
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.