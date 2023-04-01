StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of IHT opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.