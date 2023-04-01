StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $37.56.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is -28.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

