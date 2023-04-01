StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $37.56.
Mannatech Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is -28.88%.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
