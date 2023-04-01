StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PROV stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

