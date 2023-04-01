StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Price Performance
Shares of PROV stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
