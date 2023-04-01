StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 389.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.