StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.
Xperi Price Performance
Shares of Xperi stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
