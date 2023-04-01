StockNews.com Downgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

