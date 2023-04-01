StockNews.com Lowers Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $268.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,525 shares of company stock valued at $77,681 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

