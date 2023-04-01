StockNews.com Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $641.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $609.21 and a 200-day moving average of $544.70. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.