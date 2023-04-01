StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 118,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,160.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $526,435. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,766. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $106.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

