Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRM remained flat at $1.80 during trading hours on Friday. 34,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,085. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 757,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.