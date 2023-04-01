Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:STRM remained flat at $1.80 during trading hours on Friday. 34,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,085. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
