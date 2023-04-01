Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $184,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.10.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,553. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $285.68. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

