S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

SANW opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at S&W Seed

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Further Reading

