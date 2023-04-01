T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Raised by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Shares of TROW traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,566. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

