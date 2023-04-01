Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for 1.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,473. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

