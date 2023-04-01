Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is ARK Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,928,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,930,462 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for 3.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 11.69% of Teladoc Health worth $447,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,317.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,181,635. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health Stock Up 6.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

TDOC stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $77.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Stories

