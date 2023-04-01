Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempo Automation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tempo Automation’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tempo Automation’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Tempo Automation in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Tempo Automation in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Tempo Automation in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

TMPO opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25. Tempo Automation has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMPO. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new stake in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

