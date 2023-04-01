Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TEX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 818,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

