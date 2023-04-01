Terra Price Reaches $1.31 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Terra has a total market capitalization of $319.70 million and $31.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00004604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003217 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

