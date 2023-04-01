TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.30 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $212.79 million and $8.30 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00062182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00040036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,066,404 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,702,948 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.