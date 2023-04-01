TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $212.29 million and $7.65 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00062407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,071,680 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,710,618 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

