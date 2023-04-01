Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $12.18 on Friday, reaching $207.46. The company had a trading volume of 170,222,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,761,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

