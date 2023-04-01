TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a PE ratio of -119.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
