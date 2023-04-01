Tezos Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $19.86 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 953,833,211 coins and its circulating supply is 932,559,461 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

