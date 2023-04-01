TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. King Wealth raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

