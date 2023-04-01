TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Shares Up 10.7%

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.93. 281,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 266,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

TH International Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28.

Get TH International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TH International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THCH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TH International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TH International in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TH International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TH International in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TH International in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. As of September 28, 2022, it had approximately 460 coffee shops across the People's Republic of China. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.