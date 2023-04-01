The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Clorox Stock Up 2.5 %

CLX stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

