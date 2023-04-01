The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLTK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Playtika from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of PLTK opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $5,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,310,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,947,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Playtika by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Playtika by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Playtika by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Playtika by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

