The Graph (GRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Billion

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $33.92 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,621,487,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,891,697,426 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

