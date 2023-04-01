The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.61% of Mosaic worth $90,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.4 %

MOS traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $45.88. 3,594,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,870,951. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

